Firefighters respond to car fire in Scott City, MO

Scott City firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire close to a home around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The department asked for mutual aid from Cape Girardeau based on the nature of the call.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the car was actually about 25 feet from the home.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and cancelled the mutual aid request just before the Cape Girardeau fire engine arrived.

The car was destroyed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.