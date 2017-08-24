Firefighters respond to car fire in Scott City, MO

On August 17, a Murphysboro man pled guilty to several felony drug related charges.
On August 17, a Murphysboro man pled guilty to several felony drug related charges.
An East Prairie man is being held on $25,000 cash only bond in connection to five felony charges including statutory sodomy and child molestation.
An East Prairie man is being held on $25,000 cash only bond in connection to five felony charges including statutory sodomy and child molestation.
A new school year, and a new way Southeast Missouri State is looking at sexual assault cases. Southeast Missouri State University is updating their Student Code of Conduct by taking a stronger stance on sexual violence.
A new school year, and a new way Southeast Missouri State is looking at sexual assault cases. Southeast Missouri State University is updating their Student Code of Conduct by taking a stronger stance on sexual violence.
Paducah is one of the 25 cities across the United States selected as a recipient of the PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ grant-giving program.
Paducah is one of the 25 cities across the United States selected as a recipient of the PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ grant-giving program.
A spokesperson at Cape Metal said there is minimal damage at the facility. Everyone got out safely.
A spokesperson at Cape Metal said there is minimal damage at the facility. Everyone got out safely.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.