Troopers respond to tractor trailer vs farm tractor crash in Har - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Troopers respond to tractor trailer vs farm tractor crash in Hardin Co., IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer versus tractor crash in Hardin County, Illinois.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, on Illinois Route 34 at Dutton Chapel Road.

There are reports of injuries.

One lane of Route 34 is blocked.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly