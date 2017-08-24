Man dies after crash involving semi truck, farm tractor in Hardin Co., IL

A Golconda, Illinois man died after a crash involving a semi truck and a farm tractor on IL Route 34 in Hardin County, Illinois on Thursday, August 24.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 9:37 a.m. on IL Route 34 at Dutton Chapel Road.

They say a farm tractor pulling a rotary mower driven by 56-year-old Harold D. Carr of Golconda was going north on Route 34 and a Freightliner truck tractor driven by 55-year-old William G. Tullis of Eldorado, Ill., was going northbound behind the tractor.

Troopers say the semi truck entered the southbound lane of Route 34 to pass the farm tractor and Carr was making a left turn on the tractor when the semi tried to pass.

The semi truck hit the tractor causing it to overturn.

Carr was taken by helicopter to an out-of-state hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to ISP, one lane of Route 34 was closed for about one hour for clean up.

