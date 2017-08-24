Small earthquake shakes in New Madrid County

There was a little shaking going on in the Missouri Bootheel in New Madrid County Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.7 earthquake shook the area around 10:11 a.m.

The epicenter was about 3 miles east of Marston.

