SIU Carbondale to host Dawg Fest 2017

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Dawg Fest 2017 will be held September 8 from 7-9 p.m.

This year's event will feature a free outdoor concert by the Natu Band. The Natu Band stars former Saluki football player Natu Visinia.

Saluki football coach Nick Hill and other SIU athletes will be on hand for the festivities on the steps of Shyrock Auditorium.

All are welcome to attend the free event and may also bring lawn chairs and blankets. Glass bottles, pets, and smoking are prohibited. Those in attendance may bring only single-serve containers.

Saluki Athletics will be selling fall football game tickets on site.

Students will also be able to sign up to participate in the Saluki Sprint and join the "Dawg Pound."

Becoming a member of the student cheering section gets you a t-shirt, discounts to local businesses, prime seating at Saluki athletic games and first chance to reserve a spot on buses for road trips to away games for a $20 sign up fee.

For more information on Dawg Fest 2017 visit http://spc.rso.siu.edu or call 618-536-3393.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.