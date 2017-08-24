Rend Lake College offers inexperienced miner training

Rend Lake College is featuring a 48-hour inexperienced miner training for surface and underground miners.

The five-day class will meet from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 21, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

The cost of the class is $165, and attendees must pre-pay and pre-register.

All training courses will be held in the Coal Mine Training Center on the Ina campus.

For more information or to register, contact Sally Heathcoat at 618-437-5321, Ext. 2373.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.