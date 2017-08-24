Live animal presentation at Rend Lake

The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will be hosting a live animal presentation Saturday, August 26th.

"Animals Important to Humanity," a program of the Natural History Education Company, will take place at the Rend Lake Visitor Center at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Bob Tarter will educate and entertain with his live animals in a program that's free and suitable for all ages.

For more information, call the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

