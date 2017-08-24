Live animal presentation at Rend Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Live animal presentation at Rend Lake

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
Connect
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will be hosting a live animal presentation Saturday, August 26th.

"Animals Important to Humanity," a program of the Natural History Education Company, will take place at the Rend Lake Visitor Center at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Bob Tarter will educate and entertain with his live animals in a program that's free and suitable for all ages.

For more information, call the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly