Missouri sailor remains missing after suspended search

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man is among the sailors still missing after the U.S. Navy called off a search for survivors of a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker in the ocean near Singapore.

Thirty-one-year-old Charles Nathan Findley and nine other sailors went missing after the accident, which occurred Monday as the USS John S. McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port call. The search was called off Thursday. The 7th Fleet says divers will continue to search flooded compartments, where some remains have been found. The Navy has not provided specifics.

Findley's sister, Toni Greim, told WDAF-TV that her brother, an electronics technician, first class, was "really into computers." Findley has an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son who live in Virginia with their mother.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.