Escaped inmate found dead in central Missouri home

A Sikeston, Missouri woman is behind bars after attacking a car with people inside it with a baseball bat on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Officers in Sikeston are looking for two people who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man inside his home with a gun.
Four members of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's communications team have resigned weeks after being hired in the wake of the Republican's conflicting response to a political cartoon that critics call racist.
The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will be hosting a live animal presentation Saturday, August 26th.
A Missouri man is among the sailors still missing after the U.S. Navy called off a search for survivors of a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker in the ocean near Singapore.
