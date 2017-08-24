West Frankfort, IL man sentenced to prison on theft charge

A West Frankfort man was sentenced to five years in prison on charges stemming from a theft in Union County, Illinois.

John C. Koczorowski, 42, was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to retail theft (class 3 felony).

Koczorowski took electronics and a mobile phone from an Anna retailer in December 2016.

He was charged following an investigation by Anna Police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.