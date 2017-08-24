Home invasion, armed robbery under investigation in Sikeston

Officers in Sikeston, Missouri are looking for two people who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man inside his home.

According to Sergeant Jon Broom, officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Willow Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The victim told investigators that two people forced their way into his home, hit him in the head with a gun, and demanded money.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene and are following up on several leads.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711. You may be eligible for a cash reward. All tips will remain anonymous.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.