This week in country music: 1979 Charlie Daniels

How about some country music on this Friday morning.

Today, we step back in time and revisit this week 38 years ago.

For the final week of August in 1979, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Kenny Rogers and Dottie West at number five with Till I can Make It On My Own. The song was a remake of a number one hit by Tammy Wynette back in 1976.

Conway Twitty was holding down the number four position with I May Never Get To Heaven. It would go on to become Twitty's 22nd number one hit on the country charts.

Mel Tillis was at number three with Coca Cola Cowboy. The song was used in the Clint Eastwood movie Every Which Way But Loose.

At number two was a remake of the first number one hit by Elvis Presley. Willie Nelson and Leon Russell would take their version of Heartbreak Hotel all the way to number one. It was the only chart topping hit for Russell.

And in the top spot for this week in '79 was the signature song for The Charlie Daniels Band. The Devil Went Down to Georgia tells the story of a fiddle battle between a boy named Johnny and The Devil. In the end, Johnny wins a fiddle of gold from the Devil. The song was a huge crossover hit. climbing to number three on the Hot 100. Remember the line, Fire on the Mountain, run boy run--devil's in The House of the Rising Sun. Chicken in a bread pan pickin' out dough.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.