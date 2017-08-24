This week in music 1975 Glen Campbell

Let's step into the Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials to this week in 1975..

A mixed bag on the radio 42 years ago. You could hear a rock 'n roll number, followed by a disco tune followed by a country crossover hit.

For proof all you had to do is look at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Glen Campbell, who passed away just a couple of weeks ago was at number five with one of his signature hits. Rhinestone Cowboy would top both the country and pop charts and was the biggest charting hit of Campbell's long career.

The Bee Gees were at number four with Jive Talkin'. It was a comeback hit for the Gibb brothers becoming their first number one single since How Can You Mend a Broken Heart back in 1971.

One of the biggest disco acts of the 1970's was parked in the number three spot. Get Down Tonight would go on to become the first number one hit for KC and the Sunshine Band.

The Eagles were at number two with One of These Nights. It was the group's second straight number one following Best of My Love which topped the charts earlier in the year. The late Glenn Frey said it was his favorite Eagles song.

And in the top spot was Hamilton, Joe Frank and Reynolds with Fallin' In Love. It was the trio's only number one hit. In case you didn't notice, a little chart oddity took place this week in '75. Each of the top five songs was either a future, past or present number one hit.

