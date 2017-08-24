Rookie Luke Weaver helps Cardinals beat Padres 6-2

Rookie Luke Weaver struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, and Kolten Wong had three hits and three runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Rookie Luke Weaver struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, and Kolten Wong had three hits and three runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer in the ballpark near his home, Tommy La Stella added a two-run shot while subbing for Kris Bryant, and the Chicago Cubs kept their second-half surge going with a 9-3 victory...
Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer in the ballpark near his home, Tommy La Stella added a two-run shot while subbing for Kris Bryant, and the Chicago Cubs kept their second-half surge going with a 9-3 victory over the...
According to the police department, residents discovered Russillo in bed in their home.
According to the police department, residents discovered Russillo in bed in their home.
A day after the bullpen served up eight runs to the Padres in a 12-4 loss at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Trevor Rosenthal has moved to the 60-day disabled list.
A day after the bullpen served up eight runs to the Padres in a 12-4 loss at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Trevor Rosenthal has moved to the 60-day disabled list.
The Chicago Bears have signed offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. to a contract extension.
The Chicago Bears have signed offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. to a contract extension.