Greitens makes several board, commission appointments

Let's step into the Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials to this week in 1975.. A mixed bag on the radio 42 years ago.
Gov. Eric Greitens announced appointments to several boards and commissions, including three new members of the Coordinating Board of Higher Education.
Illinois' legislative leaders are set to continue negotiations on a possible solution to the state's school funding impasse.
Officials of The Obama Foundation say the organization will pay for the construction of a covered parking facility, as well as a new park, near the planned Obama Presidential Center.
