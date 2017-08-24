Obama Center seeks park land for covered parking garage

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials of The Obama Foundation say the organization will pay for the construction of a covered parking facility, as well as a new park, near the planned Obama Presidential Center.

Foundation officials said Wednesday the proposed garage and three- to four-acre park will be built on a section of the Midway Plaisance. The property is currently owned by the city of Chicago.

In a statement, the foundation said pending input from the community and approval by the City Council, rights to the land for the parking facility would be handed to the foundation. The garage would hold up to 450 cars, but no cost estimate was provided.

The garage would be across the street from the Obama Center in Jackson Park. The proposed South Side complex currently includes a museum, women's and community garden, a forum, office space, library, wooded walk, sledding hill and proposed athletic center.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.