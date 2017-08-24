Four things you need to know on 8/24

It's Thursday, August 24, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: With mostly sunny skies and temps in the uppers 70s and low 80s, Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day. Tonight is looking mostly clear and cool, with temps dipping back into the 50s. A LOOK AHEAD: The days ahead are looking sunny and dry!

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

Single winner claims 2nd largest Powerball jackpot: Only one winning ticket for the $759 million Powerball jackpot was sold, paying out the largest single jackpot in North American history. The ticket was sold to one lucky person at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown, MA.

Hwy. 61 near Perryville, MO back open after fire: Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 23. Crews from multiple fire departments were on the scene at Hoff Brothers LP Gas Co. The fire was in some hay on a trailer that was in a metal building on the property.

SIU school starts; students voice concerns: Classes at SIU have officially started. It comes as the school's Financial Stability Plan calls for $26 Million in budget cuts. Amid the potential budget cuts, students are feeling the effects in more ways than one.

Body found by Malaysia not one of McCain's missing: A body found at sea by Malaysian forces is not one of the 10 U.S. sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, the Navy's 7th Fleet said Thursday, as more Marine Corps divers joined a search of the destroyer's flooded compartments.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved