Tunnel to Towers 5K to honor veterans, first responders

A race in Cape Girardeau, Missouri honored veterans and first responders. The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9.

Tunnel to Towers was created to honor Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

Terri Noland is one of the organizers for the race. She said it serves three purposes: to remember the Sept. 11 terror attacks, to honor first responders, and to raise money to help build smart homes for our nation's veterans.

All the money raised will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, including the Building for America's Bravest program, which builds specially adapted smart homes for injured service members.

"These men can live on their own and be able to cook, bathe themselves, just take care of themselves without having to depend on someone to come in and take care of them," said Noland.

Some of the homes include technology like faucets turning on if you put your hand in front of it without the veteran having to reach for a knob. Noland said the veterans who benefit from that kind of technology may be missing limbs or cannot use their arms or legs.

The run and walk began at Cape Girardeau Fire Station #3 at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is open to the public, and will also be available on the day of the 5K.

