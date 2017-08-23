Tunnel to Tower 5K to honor veterans, first responders

A marathon in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will honor veterans and first responders. The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9.

Tunnel to Towers was created to honor Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost is life on Sept. 11, 2001, after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

The run and walk begins at fire station #3 at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is open to the public, and will also be available on the day of the 5K.

All proceeds go towards the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, including the Building for America's Bravest program, which builds specially adapted smart homes for injured service members.

For more information or to register, visit https://t2tcapegirardeau.eventbrite.com.

