Economic development agency hopes to bring auto makers to Western Kentucky

An area economic development agency hopes to entice major auto makers to Western Kentucky. The move could bring thousands of jobs with it.

The site could be located on Kentucky State Road 45 in Graves County. The purchase area regional industrial authority out of graves county is offering this large plot of free land in hopes to bring automakers Mazda and Toyota to the area. Right now, it's nothing but farmland.

But local leaders hope to change that soon. With an incentive of free land to the auto makers, they believe this investment will pay off for the people they serve.

"The main priority is creating jobs for our citizens. That's what we wake up every day to do as economic developers and as elected officials. And that's going to be one of the main things," Graves County Economic Development President Ryan Drane said.

Drane said about 4,000 people could be employed if the deal goes through. But that's a big if.

There are about a dozen other locations in different states also vying for this mega site. Drane said they bought the land specifically for a major economic development project.

If it isn't selected for this purpose, at least it gives this location exposure at the national and international level.

Drane also said the site is owned by eight different counties all working with state economic development leaders and the governor to try and make the project happen.

