Record attendance at the 65th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

The 65th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo wrapped up last Saturday on August 12 with record nights of attendance.

On Friday night, the rodeo drew in more than 90 percent of its capacity.

Saturday night was Domestic Violence Awareness Night and drew in over 6,000 fans.

The Budweiser Clydesdales

"We are extremely happy with the rodeo this year," said Blake Wethington, chairman of the 2017 rodeo.

""The BFO athletes were once again a fan favorite, and every entertainer put on a dynamic, high-energy show. We are always humbled to see the amount of support we receive this time of year. Knowing we are able to give back to such a great community is always encouraging."

More than 40 kidds joined the Junior Jaycees this year.

