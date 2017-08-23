Dexter, MO city officials thinking ahead to 2024 eclipse

Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 23.
Bentley was born however with a Neuro Degenerative disease called PKAN, the symptoms can often be like Parkinson's disease. But a few months ago they found out about a possible cure.
A marathon in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will honor veterans and first responders. The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9.
During the Great American Eclipse on Monday, August 21, weather balloons were released to travel near space.
An area economic development agency hopes to entice major auto makers to Western Kentucky. The move could bring thousands of jobs with it.
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
