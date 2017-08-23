Dexter, MO city officials thinking ahead to 2024 eclipse

Dexter, Missouri was not in the path of totality for the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, but it will be in in 2024.

That has city leaders thinking of ideas to attract tourists to the area.

And while there are no plans just yet, officials like Executive Director Dexter Chamber of Commerce, Hillary Starnes, said they want to do something big and they want it to be an educational experience.

"We definitely want to involve the kids, teach them what a solar eclipse is. I think a lot of people just say, hey this is fun," Starnes said. "The moon is going to go across and here we are, let's get some glasses on but, I think education to everybody is a big deal."

Much of the Heartland will once again be in the path of totality for the next eclipse.

