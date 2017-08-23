Three Rivers Patrons of the Arts launches 2017-18 season

The Three Rivers College Patrons of the Arts Society has announced the schedule for its 2017-18 season, which includes everything from Chinese acrobats to "An Evening with Mark Twain."

All shows will be performed at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the Three Rivers campus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Thanks to generous donors to the Patrons of the Arts Society, tickets for each main show will be just $15.

“We’ve specifically crafted this season to have a combination of old favorites and fresh, new acts,” said Dr. Wesley Payne, President of Three Rivers College. “There will truly be something for everyone to come and enjoy at unbeatable prices.”

A non-profit organization, The Patrons of the Arts Society raises funds to bring special music, art, drama, dance, literature, lecture and film events to the community through Three Rivers College.

“The Patrons of the Arts is dedicated to bringing quality live performances to Southeast Missouri,” said Mary Libla, chair of the Patrons of the Arts Society. “These are the same performers you would see in the most prestigious venues across the world. I encourage everyone who enjoys these shows to help out by joining the Patrons of the Arts or sponsoring a show. It’s that kind of community support that helps us continue bringing high-quality entertainment to Southeast Missouri.”

“We at Three Rivers are immensely appreciative of the support of the Patrons of the Arts Society,” said Payne. “Donors to the Patrons allow us to bring in national and international touring troupes at an unbelievable price for performances of this quality. You would pay two, three, four or more times as much to see these performers in St. Louis or Memphis.”

The Patrons of the Arts 2017-18 season will include the following performances:

2017

Golden Sounds of The Platters - Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin, People's Republic of China - Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

An Evening with Mark Twain - Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

SIX - Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

2018

Olé Music & Dance of Spain - March 29, 7 p.m.

Moscow Festival Ballet - April 30, 7 p.m.

Season tickets covering all six main Patrons shows are $50. Season tickets are available by calling the Patrons of the Arts Society at 573-840-9688 or the Financial Services office at 573-840-9670.

Tickets for individual shows are available online at trcc.edu/tinnin and will remain so throughout the season. For two weeks prior to each show, tickets will be sold at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce and the Three Rivers College Student Accounts Office. Tickets will be sold at the door as available.

For more information on the performances or to order tickets online, visit trcc.edu/tinnin. For info on joining the Patrons of the Arts Society or sponsoring a show, call 573-840-9688. Those interested in keeping track of the season via Facebook can “Like” Facebook.com/TinninCenter.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.