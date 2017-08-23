MDC searching for poachers after buck shot, killed near Rolla, MO

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for help catching poachers.

According to agents with the department, between 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 and 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 a buck was shot and killed along County Road 8110 in Phelps County near Rolla, Mo.

An investigation is being conducted by MDC conservation agents. The public is asked to give any information pertaining to this incident, or any other wildlife violation, to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards with successful prosecution.

