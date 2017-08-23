Winning $700 million Powerball jackpot numbers drawn

The winning numbers for the $700 million Powerball jackpot have been called.

That's the second largest in U.S. history.

A winner who wants cash would receive $443M, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

The winning numbers are: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball is 4.

If there is no winner tonight, the jackpot could grow to more than one billion dollars

