McCracken Co., KY crash leaves one woman injured

One woman was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky, on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 3:53 p.m.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of the 9 mile marker of Interstate 24, west bound, for a reported two vehicle injury collision.

Sarah Reid, 57, of Paducah, Ky, was driving a white 2004 Saturn SUV west bound on I-24. Gerald Thomas, 53, from Paraham Town, Georgia, was driving a white, 2003 Ford box truck pulling a car hauler/trailer with a vehicle in tow west bound in the same lane as Reid.

Police said Reid did not notice the vehicle in front of her was traveling at a reduced speed and hit the rear of the trailer/vehicle in tow. Reid was transported to a hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS and Randy’s Towing. Both west bound lanes of I24 remained open during the course of the investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.