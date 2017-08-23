Nearly 4,000 people watched eclipse from Cape Girardeau Sportspl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nearly 4,000 people watched eclipse from Cape Girardeau Sportsplex

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau had been planning its eclipse party for awhile, but it wasn't until May that they decided to have it at the new Sportsplex.

Parks and Recreation Director Julia Thompson said it was nice for visitors to get to see the new building and have a place to escape the heat.

They had food vendors, music and gave out t-shirts and eclipse glasses.

She said she was most surprised by how light the traffic was in Cape Girardeau.

"We probably experienced about 3,500 visitors to the Sportsplex and we were able to get everybody out of there within 30 minutes," Thompson said. "So we think it was an amazing experience and really good practice for 2024."

Thompson said this year's eclipse exceeded their expectations and they are ready to throw another party.

