Man arrested after alleged burglary in McCracken Co., KY

Man arrested after alleged burglary in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Michael Kepner (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A report of a burglary lead deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department to an address on Kentucky Dam Road in July of 2017.

The 87-year-old property owner said that Michael Kepner entered the vacant residence without his permission and stole multiple items. The owner also reported that Kepner, 37-years-old of Paducah, Kentucky,  had stolen items from the carport area.

The victim told deputies that he had already seen the items in the back of Kepner’s vehicle and had retrieved them himself.

Deputies spoke to Kepner during an investigation. He said the reported burglary was a mistake and that he would speak to the victim. Deputies then received a phone call from the victim in which he stated that everything was o.k. at that time. Kepner was unable to be located in person that day.

Detectives learned that Kepner had blocked the victim from leaving the residence until the victim had called deputies to tell them there was no problem. Detectives also learned that all but a few of the stolen items had been returned to the owner. During this time, Kepner avoided deputies during the investigation.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Kepner for burglary third degree and intimidating a participant in the legal process, both class “D” felonies.

Shortly after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department released to the public that they were actively seeking Kepner, Kepner called detectives. Kepner refused to tell detectives where he was and said he might attempt to run.

However, after a tip from the public, detectives located Kepner at a residence on Maple Street in Paducah, Ky. He was taken into custody pursuant to the warrant and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

