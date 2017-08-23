Hwy. 61 open near Perryville, MO after fire

Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 23.

The area near the 5600 block of Highway 61 North is open to traffic after being closed because of the fire.

Crews from multiple fire departments were on the scene at Hoff Brothers LP Gas Co.

The fire was in some hay on a trailer that was in a metal building on the property.

According to the property owner, Gary Hoff, they had just loaded the hay on the trailer early on Wednesday morning and put the trailer in the building.

He said employees saw the smoke coming from the building later and when they pulled the trailer out, the hay was on fire.

