Hwy. 61 closed near Perryville, MO due to fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hwy. 61 closed near Perryville, MO due to fire

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Amanda Hasty, The Republic-Monitor) (Source: Amanda Hasty, The Republic-Monitor)
(Source: Amanda Hasty, The Republic-Monitor) (Source: Amanda Hasty, The Republic-Monitor)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 23.

The area near the 5600 block of Highway 61 North is closed because of the fire.

Crews from multiple fire departments were on the scene at Hoff Brothers LP Gas Co.

The fire was in some hay on a trailer that was in a metal building on the property.

According to the property owner, Gary Hoff, they had just loaded the hay on the trailer early on Wednesday morning and put the trailer in the building.

He said employees saw the smoke coming from the building later and when they pulled the trailer out, the hay was on fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

  • Tropical Depression Harvey to strengthen as it heads toward Texas coast

    Tropical Depression Harvey to strengthen as it heads toward Texas coast

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-08-23 13:09:43 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-08-23 21:12:06 GMT

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast late on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

    •   
Powered by Frankly