Bears sign offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. to extension

A day after the bullpen served up eight runs to the Padres in a 12-4 loss at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Trevor Rosenthal has moved to the 60-day disabled list.
The Chicago Bears have signed offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. to a contract extension.
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood has been found dead in an off-campus apartment.
Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hedges also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-4 on Tuesday night.
