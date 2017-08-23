Turbulence forces plane to land in St. Louis; 3 injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three people are recovering from injuries after strong turbulence forced a regional airline plane to divert to St. Louis.

Officials with SkyWest Airlines say Flight 3167, operating under American Eagle, was traveling from Atlanta to Chicago on Tuesday evening when it hit severe turbulence, forcing a landing at Lambert Airport.

SkyWest said in a statement that a flight attendant and two passengers were taken to a hospital for evaluation. It wasn't clear if they were admitted to the hospital.

The airline didn't immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment Wednesday.

