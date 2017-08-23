Graves Co., KY man arrested on sexual abuse charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co., KY man arrested on sexual abuse charges

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Graves County, Kentucky mad has been arrested for several sexual offenses.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Friday, Aug. 18 a deputy received a complaint of a juvenile being sexually abused by a care giver.

The deputy was assisted by a worker from DCBS while conducting an interview with the juvenile. The juvenile spoke about two separate incidents that had taken place in the past week.

The alleged perpetrator, David Edgin, denied any wrong doing when interviewed according to officials.

The juvenile was taken to the Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center, in Paducah where a forensic interview was conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 22. At the conclusion of the interview, Graves County deputy came back to Graves and arrested Edgin.

He was charged with one count of rape, first degree, one count of sodomy first degree and one count of sexual abuse, first degree. He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

  • Tropical Depression Harvey to strengthen as it heads toward Texas coast

    Tropical Depression Harvey to strengthen as it heads toward Texas coast

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-08-23 13:09:43 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-08-23 21:12:06 GMT

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast late on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

    •   
Powered by Frankly