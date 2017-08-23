Rep. Mike Bost hosts human trafficking roundtable

Representative Mike Bost hosted a human trafficking roundtable discussion at the police department in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Members of the O'Fallon Police Department, the FBI, Hoyleton Youth Services, and the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services took part in the discussion.

"Southern Illinois is not immune from the scourge of human trafficking," said Bost. "This modern-day slavery many times is hidden in plain sight, as our law enforcement officers described tonight. It breaks my heart to hear the stories of families torn apart right here in our community. This is exactly why I've supported and will continue to support legislation to crack down on human trafficking and implement a stronger detection system nationwide."

A local human trafficking advocate and a survivor of human trafficking both offered insight during the discussion.

