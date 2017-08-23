Moonstock 2018? It could become an annual event

Thousands flocked to Walker’s Bluff on Monday, Aug. 21 for a rare chance to see Ozzy Osbourne rock out as the Heartland went dark.

It was all a part of Moonstock 2017, a four-day music festival centered around the total solar eclipse.

Good news: there’s a chance Moonstock will return in 2018. Heartland Weekend confirmed the details. CLICK HERE to see what could be in store.

