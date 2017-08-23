School superintendents push for Illinois school funding fix

CHICAGO (AP) - School superintendents from central and southern Illinois are pushing legislators to reach an agreement on overhauling the state's school funding formula.

Several spoke in Springfield Wednesday, the day they were supposed to hold a Capitol rally.

However, they canceled it when House Speaker Michael Madigan scrapped Wednesday's legislative session citing progress in legislative leaders' negotiations. The leaders are scheduled to meet privately Thursday.

Lawmakers from both parties agree the calculation Illinois uses is unfair. But they disagree over how to fix it. The budget legislators approved last month requires a new formula for schools to get funding this year.

However, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner rejected the one plan majority Democrats approved.

The Senate overrode Rauner's veto. Madigan says if there's no compromise this week, he'll schedule an override vote next week

