'Substantial amount' of cash found in Murray, police look for owner

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Murray, Kentucky are looking for the rightful owner of what they call a "substantial amount" of cash that was found at a business in Murray.

The money was turned in at a business on South 12th Street on Sunday, Aug. 13. Investigators said the money was left at the business between 6-8 p.m.

If you can verify the specific amount and what type of package it was in, you should contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

Investigators said an employee that found the money will be able to recognize the owner, so there's no sense in guessing.

