Ball State player Zach Hollywood found dead at apartment

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood has been found dead in an off-campus apartment.

Hollywood's body was discovered Tuesday. Authorities in Muncie, Indiana, say foul play is not suspected.

The 19-year-old Hollywood was from Bradley, Illinois. He played on the Ball State practice squad last season and had four years of eligibility remaining.

Ball State released a statement saying Hollywood "made many positive impressions" on campus.

Hollywood averaged 17.5 points per game as a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais (Burr-BO'-nay) Community High School in Illinois.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.