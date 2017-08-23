Ball State player Zach Hollywood found dead at apartment

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Bridgeport, Ohio for an alleged armed robbery.
Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 23.
Cape Girardeau had been planning its eclipse party for awhile, but it wasn't until May that they decided to have it at the new Sportsplex.
During the Great American Eclipse on Monday, August 21, weather balloons were released to travel near space.
A report of a burglary lead deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department to an address on Kentucky Dam Road in July of 2017.
