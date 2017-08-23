St. Louis airport adds flights to Iceland, Europe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis airport adds flights to Iceland, Europe

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

A transatlantic airline will start international service in 2018 from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Europe via new non-stop service to Keflavik International Airport in Iceland.

WOW Air will begin four-days-per-week service from St. Louis starting on May 17, 2018.

Tickets are now available for sale by clicking here with introductory fees to KEF from $99.99 one-way including taxes. Introductory fees to WOW air's additional locations from St. Louis, such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen and more, start at $149.99.

WOW Air will operate Airbus A321 aircraft with a seating capacity of approximately 220 passengers and will operate out of Terminal 2's E Gate.

"We know how important international, transatlantic service is for St. Louis," said Lyda Krewson, St. Louis city mayor. "With this announcement by WOW Air, St. Louis and the entire region benefit for leisure and business connections and St. Louis becomes a bigger destination for international tourists."

The weekly WOW flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday with departures set for 9:55 p.m. from St. Louis. The in-bound flights will arrive between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., depending on daylight savings time schedule.

