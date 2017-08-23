More than 100 jobs coming to Cape Girardeau

Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 23.
Cape Girardeau had been planning its eclipse party for awhile, but it wasn't until May that they decided to have it at the new Sportsplex.
During the Great American Eclipse on Monday, August 21, weather balloons were released to travel near space.
A report of a burglary lead deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department to an address on Kentucky Dam Road in July of 2017.
Good news: there’s a chance Moonstock will return in 2018, after thousands flocked to Walker's Bluff for a four-day music festival.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
