More than 100 jobs coming to Cape Girardeau

More than 150 open positions with AT&T will be coming to Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It's part of more than 300 job openings across the state.

AT&T Missouri State President John Sondag will be in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 a.m. to discuss the big announcement. He'll be joined by Rep. Kathy Swan, Mayor Harry Rediger and Cape Girardeau Chamber President John Mehner at the Cape Girardeau Regional Development Center on N. Fountain.

The hires are part of a commitment AT&T made earlier in 2017 as part of a labor agreement with the Communications Workers of America to hire 3,000 people in the southwest region.

