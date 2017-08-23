8/23/17 - DIRECTV

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters than those big national cable outlets? In fact, the average newscast at a Raycom Media station, including KFVS12, delivers nearly 8 times the audience of a national cable newscast.*

At KFVS12, that’s what our LOCAL commitment is all about, First Alert severe weather warnings, important Heartland News and information where you live, along with your favorite CBS shows and sports. We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the Heartland.

Unfortunately, there’s a danger DIRECTV is about to drop us and break that critical link to our viewers. We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to KFVS12 and The Heartland’s CW without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop these station from their system.

We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. And remember, you always have choices: we are free over the air, at KFVS12.com, our free news and weather apps, and also available through other local providers. To find out more information and how you may be able to help, please go to OurLocalCommitment.com

*ComScore May 2017 (May 1 – May 28) all Raycom markets

