Tuition waivers available for Southeast Missouri State Community Health Workers program

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
source: Southeast Missouri State University source: Southeast Missouri State University
The Southeast Missouri State University Partnership for Community Health Workers was recently awarded funding to increase the number of Certified Community Health Workers (CHWs) in southeast Missouri serving the population.

This partnership between Southeast and the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Cancer and Chronic Disease Control (DHSS) works to attract, train and retain CHWs interested in serving Missouri’s population.

Twenty tuition waiver applications are now available to complete the CHW Certificate program. Applicants may register online at https://semo.wufoo.com/forms/wp2pex2041l170/.

“Southeast is proud to once again offer this high-quality, intensive training to our local communities,” said Christy Mershon, assistant director of Continuing Education at Southeast. “This program provides employment and advancement opportunities in health and health-related organizations to an essential group of workers.”

The course is composed of 100 hours of in-class training, held at Southeast’s main campus in Cape Girardeau and regional campuses in Sikeston, Malden and Kennett, Missouri.

Dr. Linda Garner, associate professor of nursing, and Dr. Debbie Lee-DiStefano, professor of Spanish language and culture, will conduct the in-class training.

If selected for the tuition waiver, recipients must agree to complete a satisfactory background check prior to accepting the tuition waiver; successfully complete the CHW training program, including practicum hours; and submit an official high school transcript or GED equivalent.

For more information about Southeast’s Community Health Worker Program, visit http://semo.edu/continuinged/community-health-program-info.html.

