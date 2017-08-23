Clay Waller in federal court for pretrial hearing

James Clay Waller is back in federal court. He is present for a pretrial motion hearing regarding his most recent charge of interstate domestic battery. Waller is accused of traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to kill Jacque Waller, his spouse.
James Clay Waller is back in federal court. He is present for a pretrial motion hearing regarding his most recent charge of interstate domestic battery. Waller is accused of traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to kill Jacque Waller, his spouse.
Authorities say an eastern Missouri woman who is charged with fatally shooting her sleeping boyfriend told investigators that an intruder was to blame.
Authorities say an eastern Missouri woman who is charged with fatally shooting her sleeping boyfriend told investigators that an intruder was to blame.
A Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
A Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a social media remark hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination has been removed from some legislative duties.
Backlash continues after a Missouri state lawmaker temporarily posted a comment on Facebook in which she expressed hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
Gov. Matt Bevin says first responders in parts of Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.
Gov. Matt Bevin says first responders in parts of Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.