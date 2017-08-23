Missouri woman charged in killing of sleeping boyfriend

James Clay Waller is back in federal court. He is present for a pretrial motion hearing regarding his most recent charge of interstate domestic battery. Waller is accused of traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to kill Jacque Waller, his spouse.
James Clay Waller is back in federal court. He is present for a pretrial motion hearing regarding his most recent charge of interstate domestic battery. Waller is accused of traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to kill Jacque Waller, his spouse.
Authorities say an eastern Missouri woman who is charged with fatally shooting her sleeping boyfriend told investigators that an intruder was to blame.
Authorities say an eastern Missouri woman who is charged with fatally shooting her sleeping boyfriend told investigators that an intruder was to blame.
A Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
A Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a social media remark hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination has been removed from some legislative duties.
Backlash continues after a Missouri state lawmaker temporarily posted a comment on Facebook in which she expressed hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
Gov. Matt Bevin says first responders in parts of Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.
Gov. Matt Bevin says first responders in parts of Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.