Graves Co., KY man arrested on drug trafficking charges

During the Great American Eclipse on Monday, August 21, weather balloons were released to travel near space.
James Clay Waller is back in federal court. He is present for a pretrial motion hearing regarding his most recent charge of interstate domestic battery. Waller is accused of traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to kill Jacque Waller, his spouse.
Authorities say an eastern Missouri woman who is charged with fatally shooting her sleeping boyfriend told investigators that an intruder was to blame.
A Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a social media remark hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination has been removed from some legislative duties.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.
