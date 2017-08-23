Graves Co., KY man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Graves County, Kentucky man was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Hollie Jackson Jr., 63, was arrested at a home on Windsor Drive in Mayfield, Kentucky. Jackson is charged with trafficking of a controlled substance in the 1st degree (class D felony). He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Redmon said that the Drug Unit has recently completed several investigations and is expecting more arrests in the coming days.

