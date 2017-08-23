Owners of bat company to lead Du Quoin State Fair parade

DU QUOIN, Ill. (AP) - The owners of a baseball bat company will serve as grand marshals of the 2017 Twilight Parade at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Kyle and Randy Drone are co-owners of Dinger Bats. Fair manager Tibretta Reiman says they will lead the parade Friday in southern Illinois.

Reiman says the company's bats "are making a huge splash in Major League Baseball, and we are proud to say they are made right here in southern Illinois."

Kyle Drone and his father, Randy Drone, started the company after Kyle finished his college baseball career. They provide bats for major league players as well as for community baseball teams.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from Friday through Sept. 4.

Online: http://www.duquoinstatefair.net

