Bryant nicked, lefty Rizzo plays 3B, Cubs beat Reds 13-9

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cubs star Kris Bryant exited after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, and lefty Anthony Rizzo wound up playing third base as Chicago beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-9 Tuesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

The defending World Series champions moved a season-high 10 games over .500. This victory came with a late offensive surge, with the Cubs scoring nine runs in the last three innings.

Bryant was taken out as a precaution after being plunked in the ninth. Minus the NL MVP and ahead 13-6, manager Joe Maddon shifted Rizzo across the diamond from first base for his first career appearance at third - a rare spot for a left-hander. Rizzo didn't get any plays at the position.

