Five things you need to know on 8/23

First Alert Weather Outlook: Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day. With mostly sunny skies, temps are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday night will be cool and clear, with temps dipping down into the 50s. A LOOK AHEAD: The sun will stick around for most of the week as temps continue to be cooler than usual for late August

IL House session canceled as talks continue on school funding: House Speaker Michael Madigan has canceled a scheduled an Illinois House session that was to vote on Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill. Madigan says he canceled Wednesday's House session so that legislative leaders can continue negotiations on a compromise school funding bill.

ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee taken off UVA game due to name: ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia's season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown State's game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."

Carbondale, IL reflects on eclipse experience: Heartland Eclipse 2017 has come and gone and city leaders in Carbondale, Illinois reflected on how everything played out on Tuesday, August 22. Mayor John "Mike" Henry and City Manager Gary Williams talked about what worked and what didn't work during all of the planned eclipse activities. The City of Carbondale estimated approximately 50,000 people came to Carbondale to see the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. The Carbondale Police Department had no reports of any significant incidents related to the eclipse.

Trump revisits his Charlottesville comments in angry speech: President Donald Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with calls for unity and an assertion that "our movement is about love." Then he erupted in anger. He blamed the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists. And he shouted that he had "openly called for healing, unity and love" in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy and had simply been misrepresented in news coverage.

MO Lieutenant Governor calls for special session to expel Senator Chappelle-Nadal: Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson is calling on the Missouri Senate to go into special session along with Veto Session, with the purpose of expelling Senator Chappelle-Nadal from the body under the authority vested to the Senate under Article III, Section 18 of the Missouri Constitution. The Lieutenant Governor called the recent comments made by Senator Chappelle-Nadal unacceptable and unbefitting conduct of a Missouri State Senator.

