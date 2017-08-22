Could your eyes be damaged from the Eclipse?

Hopefully, all of you were only looking at the sun when it was in totality but for those who had bad glasses or looked right at the sun before, your vision could be in trouble.

Vision is something that we all want to try and keep in good health. In order to do that you need to get eye examines. Ryne Wood works at Leet Vision in Cape Girardeau.

One major part of an eye exam is checking the Retina, specifically the Macula.

"It's responsible for your fine your detail and your color vision," said Wood. "If you were noticing any issues from it, you would have a blurring or hazing of vision. You may notice a discrepancy in your color vision or things like that so if someone was noticing that it would be a good Idea to come in and get it checked out."

Some of the other signs are sensitivity to light and a small blind spot.

If you believe that you have any of these because of the sun you should consult an eye doctor as soon as possible.

