Kick Off barbecue held for Redhawk Athletic Program

The annual "Kick Off" barbecue was held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The place was packed with the entire Redhawk Athletic Program as well as nearly 400 student athletes. The barbecue is meant to signal the return of fall sports as well as to show appreciation for the hard work the athletes put into their sports.

Brady Barke SEMO Athletic Director said outside support is becoming increasingly important to the program.

"Budget times where the state budget and funding is more and more challenging for us, external support is going to be key to our future success," Burke said. "It's an opportunity to thank them for what they do but also give them a better sense of what their investment is going towards is really the focus for tonight. And a little BBQ never hurts, A little BBQ never hurts."

The event featured the band "The Sundancers" and Rowdy the Redhawk.

